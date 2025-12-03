Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Trading Down 13.9% – Here’s Why

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) traded down 13.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 222,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 36,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

