Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 253.50 and last traded at GBX 256.50, with a volume of 1043108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.

LIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 340 to GBX 320 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 270 to GBX 260 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 359.

The company has a market capitalization of £160.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 341.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 35.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luke Savage acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 281 per share, for a total transaction of £14,050. Insiders own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

