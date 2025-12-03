Zigup (LON:ZIG) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) were up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 393.50 and last traded at GBX 393. Approximately 3,819,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 483% from the average daily volume of 655,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50.

Zigup Stock Up 15.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 336.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 337.22. The company has a market capitalization of £894.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Zigup alerts:

Zigup (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 27.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zigup had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts predict that Zigup Plc will post 52.8985507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zigup

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zigup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zigup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.