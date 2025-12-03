Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.25, Zacks reports. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 8.28%.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,981. The company has a market cap of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TLYS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 133.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

