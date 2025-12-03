Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $228.09 and last traded at $234.16. Approximately 19,077,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 23,613,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.29.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.01. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,352 shares of company stock valued at $85,029,962. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $369,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $317,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

