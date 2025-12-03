Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.24 and last traded at $83.21, with a volume of 1500700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Comerica from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Comerica Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comerica had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

