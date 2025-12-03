Insider Buying: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) CEO Acquires $140,615.22 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Lipschultz bought 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $140,615.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $140,615.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,520,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,720. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,153,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,493,000 after buying an additional 6,677,610 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,704,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,174,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.