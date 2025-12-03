Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells $30,454.75 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $30,454.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,995,373.70. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, November 28th, Hanlin Gao sold 943 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,884.51.

On Monday, November 24th, Hanlin Gao sold 535 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $16,301.45.

FLGT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 180,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $880.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.36. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.43 million. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 311,976 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $823,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 45,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

