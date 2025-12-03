Insider Selling: DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Insider Sells 17,718 Shares of Stock

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider James Schladen sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $106,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 532,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,748. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Schladen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DMC Global alerts:

On Tuesday, December 2nd, James Schladen sold 782 shares of DMC Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $4,692.00.

DMC Global Trading Up 8.2%

DMC Global stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DMC Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.