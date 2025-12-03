Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.06 and last traded at $98.92. 10,905,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 15,153,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.45.

NBIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.47 and a beta of 3.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,708,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $492,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

