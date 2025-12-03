IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 6.9% Higher – What’s Next?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $43.96. 59,489,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 25,891,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IREN. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,228,000. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the first quarter worth about $20,500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IREN by 1,444.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

