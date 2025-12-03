Critical Comparison: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for P3 Health Partners and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Nyxoah 1 0 3 0 2.50

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 137.82%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 170.66%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -9.07% -302.33% -16.72% Nyxoah -1,457.97% -101.99% -66.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Nyxoah”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.50 billion 0.03 -$135.85 million ($40.18) -0.13 Nyxoah $4.89 million 32.60 -$64.10 million ($2.49) -1.88

Nyxoah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P3 Health Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nyxoah beats P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

