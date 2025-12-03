Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.14 and last traded at $191.4950, with a volume of 56843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.06.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.81.

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a negative return on equity of 646.55% and a net margin of 23.82%.

In related news, Director Timothy O. Mahoney bought 5,939 shares of Resolute Holdings Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,840.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,840.28. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt Schoen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.95 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,950. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

