Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$1.64

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. This is a 6.5% increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54.

Royal Bank Of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Royal Bank Of Canada has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Bank Of Canada to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of RY traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.62. 1,267,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,923. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

