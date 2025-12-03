WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Insider Sells $75,838.40 in Stock

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) insider David Yates sold 6,820 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $75,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,607.76. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WisdomTree Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:WT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 3,255,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.14. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on WisdomTree from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 61.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after buying an additional 583,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1,679.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.