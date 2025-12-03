NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 129626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 6.13.

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

