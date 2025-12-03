Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Insider Roland Austrup Acquires 4,900 Shares

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) insider Roland Austrup bought 4,900 shares of Innventure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $24,549.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 868,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,501.64. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innventure Stock Performance

Shares of Innventure stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 1,238,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,140. Innventure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Innventure had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 18,877.40%.The firm had revenue of ($5.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innventure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innventure during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innventure during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Innventure by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Innventure Company Profile

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

