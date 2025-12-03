NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.4450, with a volume of 17237420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Santander raised shares of NU to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an "outperform" rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NU from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 1.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 5.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NU by 4.9% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NU by 8.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NU by 36.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

