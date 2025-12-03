Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.020-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.9 billion.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,159,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,326. Salesforce has a one year low of $221.96 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.92 and a 200 day moving average of $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 186,534 shares of company stock valued at $44,406,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

