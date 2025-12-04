ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.7450. Approximately 910,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,073,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 target price on ProFrac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $5.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $772.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProFrac news, Chairman Matthew Wilks acquired 43,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $164,528.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 422,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,968.60. This represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 4,204,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 973,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProFrac by 1,862.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 669,621 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProFrac by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 322,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ProFrac by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 236,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 282,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 160,752 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

