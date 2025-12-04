Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 17.2% – Here’s What Happened

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.25. 480,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 108,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

