Celia Karam Sells 2,936 Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $640,488.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,908.95. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:COF traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.09. 4,089,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.84. The firm has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.82, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 111.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.