Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 55804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie Brasl Ega to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Engie Brasl Ega Price Performance

Engie Brasl Ega Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

