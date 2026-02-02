Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.71. 6,663,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.53. Rambus has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $135.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $447,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,641.32. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rambus by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,550,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,579,000 after buying an additional 1,026,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 192.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,926,000 after acquiring an additional 462,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 46.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,842,000 after acquiring an additional 432,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 302.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after purchasing an additional 425,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2,744.8% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 380,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 367,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna set a $100.00 price target on shares of Rambus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

Featured Articles

