AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in January

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 125 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 155 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

IDTVF remained flat at $41.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. AB Industrivärden has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden (publ) is a Stockholm-based investment company focused on long-term holdings in established Swedish and Nordic businesses. Through its portfolio of equity stakes in major industrial, financial and forest products companies, Industrivärden seeks to generate value by supporting sustainable growth and operational excellence in its investments.

As an active owner, Industrivärden engages with portfolio companies on strategic direction, governance and capital allocation. Its approach emphasizes collaboration with management teams and board members to drive improvements in efficiency, innovation and market positioning.

