Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Expands By 24.3%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 848 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 682 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

Shares of JNPKF stock remained flat at $25.59 on Monday. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jenoptik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG is a global photonics and optical technology group headquartered in Jena, Germany. Established in 1991 out of the optical components division of Carl Zeiss Jena following German reunification, the company has grown into a diversified provider of precision instruments and systems for a wide range of industries.

The company’s main business activities are organized into three divisions: Smart Mobility Solutions, Advanced Photonic Solutions and Light & Optics. In Smart Mobility Solutions, Jenoptik develops and supplies traffic enforcement cameras, automatic number plate recognition systems and tolling solutions for public authorities and transport agencies.

