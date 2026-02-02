Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.8175, but opened at $12.44. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 739 shares.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Down 12.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 19.22%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS: AVIFY), commonly known as AIS, is a Thailand-based telecommunications provider offering a range of mobile and digital services. The company operates nationwide mobile networks and provides voice and data plans for prepaid and postpaid customers, as well as international roaming and value-added mobile services. AIS is publicly listed in Thailand and also trades over the counter under the AVIFY ticker.

Beyond core mobile services, AIS has expanded into fixed broadband and digital platforms.

