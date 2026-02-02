Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.35 and last traded at $69.35, with a volume of 1357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.1250.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36.

Stella-Jones Inc is a North American producer and distributor of pressure-treated wood products used in infrastructure, utility and residential applications. The company’s core offerings include treated railroad ties, utility poles, crossarms, landscape timbers and posts designed to withstand environmental stresses and extend service life. These products support a range of end markets from railways and power transmission to fencing and outdoor construction.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Stella-Jones has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to establish a network of manufacturing and treatment facilities across Canada and the United States.

