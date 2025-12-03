Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 215,143 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,143 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,762 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $41,019.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 112,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,511.12. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $97,380.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,630. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,174 shares of company stock valued at $603,835. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Stock Up 0.8%

PHR opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

