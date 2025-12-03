Energizer (NYSE:ENR) CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne Buys 10,000 Shares

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $171,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,250.79. This represents a 2.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energizer Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ENR stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). Energizer had a return on equity of 161.50% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $832.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,572,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 53.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

