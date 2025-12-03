Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,578 Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.8% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 38,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $328,910,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 56,257 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $8,846,975.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,329,018 shares of company stock valued at $221,610,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.3%

ARES opened at $160.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.83.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

