Insulet Corporation $PODD Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $366.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.65.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.