Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 878.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,467 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $257.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

