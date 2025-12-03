Maverick Protocol Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.74 million and $9.02 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,324.20 or 0.99609927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2023. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,995,104 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 753,995,104.18116381 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.03234796 USD and is up 7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $12,068,060.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

