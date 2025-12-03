iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.85 and last traded at $182.5650, with a volume of 283304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

