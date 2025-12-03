ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 355,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,865,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $951.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Justin Chakma sold 166,380 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,475,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Dorsey sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $190,121.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,972.19. This represents a 66.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 243.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78,100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.