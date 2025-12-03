ICON Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $73.11 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,097,660,718 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,588,157 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,097,617,325.6485202 with 1,081,533,732.6172204 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.06889742 USD and is up 7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $3,104,163.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.