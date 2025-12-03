NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the previous session’s volume of 17,606 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $8.3499.

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

