BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DMB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,238. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

