BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $124.33 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, BNB has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $902.64 or 0.00973868 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $124.33 billion and $2.75 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 137,736,140 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 137,736,186.19. The last known price of BNB is 900.96883639 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2988 active market(s) with $2,357,389,870.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

