Hermez Network Price Hits $3.61 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00003897 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $131.97 million and approximately $36.03 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00009922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.60219637 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $45,968.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

