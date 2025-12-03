Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $8.69. Barings Bdc shares last traded at $8.6850, with a volume of 308,491 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Barings Bdc from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings Bdc from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings Bdc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Barings Bdc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBDC

Barings Bdc Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $918.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 36.01%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 3.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Bdc by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Barings Bdc by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings Bdc

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Bdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Bdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.