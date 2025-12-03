Populous Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $181.19 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

