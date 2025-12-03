Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.7725. 73,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 253,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DSNKY

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.