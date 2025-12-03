SLERF (SLERF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.61 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SLERF has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $223.88 thousand worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SLERF has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92,324.20 or 0.99609927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (OLD) (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF (OLD) has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF (OLD) is 0.0072917 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $206,671.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

