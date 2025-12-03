DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Increases Dividend to $1.17 Per Share

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.165 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a 6.9% increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.86. 279,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.34%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

