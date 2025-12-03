Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 467,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,701. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -219.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,045.19. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

