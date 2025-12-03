Flow Trading Up 0.6% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Flow has a market cap of $379.29 million and $13.66 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,625,033,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,625,033,575 coins. The official message board for Flow is www.flow.com/blog. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

