Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.34 and last traded at $80.4740, with a volume of 340159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.5%
The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4515 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
