ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.45. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 550 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSSY. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a market cap of $906.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $997.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

